Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Stock Price Down 6%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 20,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 58,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

PSHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.11.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Shipping Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

