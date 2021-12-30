Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,957 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,048,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,940,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,381,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,764,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $57.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $323.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

