Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $15.40

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $16.55. Pharvaris shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 1,870 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Pharvaris by 10.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pharvaris by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pharvaris by 13.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pharvaris by 13.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

