Phore (PHR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Phore has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $3,377.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012777 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003615 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00033350 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.43 or 0.00350003 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,775,378 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.