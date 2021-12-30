Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Phunware stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $257.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 13.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.18. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 248.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Phunware by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Phunware in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phunware by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Phunware in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Phunware in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

