Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNW opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.65.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

