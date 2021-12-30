Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 4,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

