Platform Technology Partners Acquires 597 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMO. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 180.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 26.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMO opened at $21.72 on Thursday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

