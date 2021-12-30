Platform Technology Partners Boosts Position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners owned about 0.09% of Gamida Cell worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 429,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 153,064 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 80.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 360,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 160,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 152.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,794 shares in the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $148 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.93.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

GMDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

