Platform Technology Partners Has $215,000 Position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its holdings in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matinas BioPharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,043 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.21. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

