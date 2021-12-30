Platform Technology Partners Purchases 1,053 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NCLH. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.70. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.