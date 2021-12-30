Platform Technology Partners Raises Holdings in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,219 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners owned 0.64% of Cuentas worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUEN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cuentas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cuentas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cuentas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cuentas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUEN opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Cuentas Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

