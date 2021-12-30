Platform Technology Partners Reduces Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,657 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $95,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period.

Shares of KYN stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

