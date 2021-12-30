Platform Technology Partners Sells 1,442 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Platform Technology Partners reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $78.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.