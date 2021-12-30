Platform Technology Partners Sells 1,959 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.41. The stock had a trading volume of 43,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,037. The stock has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.