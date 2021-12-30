Platform Technology Partners Takes Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,179 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after acquiring an additional 217,717 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 16.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,550,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,575,000 after acquiring an additional 497,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,296,000 after acquiring an additional 313,463 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose acquired 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 40.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

