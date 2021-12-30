PlayDapp Price Tops $1.43 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003036 BTC on exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $346.14 million and $47.07 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00042171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006962 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PLA is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

