Polkadex (PDEX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $365,502.00

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Polkadex has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Polkadex has a market cap of $46.58 million and $365,502.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for approximately $10.35 or 0.00022072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057042 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.88 or 0.07747489 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,777.96 or 0.99786242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00072792 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00052190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

