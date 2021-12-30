Polkamon (PMON) One Day Volume Hits $623,564.00

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. Polkamon has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $623,564.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkamon has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamon coin can now be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00011519 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00059137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.03 or 0.07806453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00074154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,432.53 or 0.99939690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Polkamon Coin Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Buying and Selling Polkamon

