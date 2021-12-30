Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.
PLPC stock opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.87. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74.
Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.38 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.84%.
About Preformed Line Products
Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.
