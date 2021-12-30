Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

PLPC stock opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.87. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.38 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 2,050.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

