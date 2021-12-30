Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $129.79

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$129.79 and traded as low as C$126.53. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$127.02, with a volume of 11,451 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$130.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$129.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58. The firm has a market cap of C$5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 46.18.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.5999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.50%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

