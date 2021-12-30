Primecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.98 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 201.9% higher against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $45,086.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 2,632.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,015,956 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars.

