Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.33% of Primerica worth $19,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,153,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 69,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

PRI opened at $154.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.84 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.98. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

