Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 1,136 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $135.36 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average of $115.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

