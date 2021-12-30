Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 12,380 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,397,000 after buying an additional 56,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

