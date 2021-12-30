Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 97 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIA opened at $364.84 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $298.59 and a fifty-two week high of $365.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

