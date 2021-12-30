Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $190.94 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

