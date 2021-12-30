Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 680 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

BATS EFAV opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

