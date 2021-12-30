PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Price Tops $1.18 on Major Exchanges

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market cap of $7.08 million and $94,485.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.92 or 0.07749671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,834.87 or 1.00044916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00072896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00051854 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007786 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

