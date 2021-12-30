Project TXA (TXA) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Project TXA has a total market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $154,059.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00006274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.06 or 0.07802972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00073598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,769.88 or 0.99770085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007988 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

