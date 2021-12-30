ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Trading 0% Higher

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.67 and last traded at $38.67. 99 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.