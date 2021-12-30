ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Shares Down 0.7%

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.11 and last traded at $45.11. Approximately 3,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 119.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 366.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter.

