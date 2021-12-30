Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.25

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.07). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07), with a volume of 103,988 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.20 million and a P/E ratio of 51.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.82.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

