PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $184.18

Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $184.18 and last traded at $183.32, with a volume of 374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.78.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PS Business Parks Company Profile (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

