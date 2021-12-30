Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $13.53, but opened at $13.91. Purple Innovation shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 27,527 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 439,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $6,064,440.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRPL. Raymond James cut shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $889.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.50, a PEG ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.90 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.