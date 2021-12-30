Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.53, but opened at $13.91. Purple Innovation shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 27,527 shares.

Specifically, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 2,761,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,478,156.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRPL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $889.47 million, a PE ratio of 221.50, a P/E/G ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,735 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 495.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

