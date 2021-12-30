Quark Price Tops $0.0137 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Quark has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $37,491.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 2,632.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,274,813 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

