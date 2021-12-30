Quilter (LON:QLT) Sets New 1-Year High at $151.10

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 151.10 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 148.90 ($2.00), with a volume of 2251817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.10 ($2.03).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.42) to GBX 200 ($2.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Quilter in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.18) price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quilter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 171.40 ($2.30).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 149.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other Quilter news, insider Christopher Samuel acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($37,639.47).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

