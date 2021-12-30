Quilter Plc Acquires 495 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.17.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $206.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $142.62 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.07. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

