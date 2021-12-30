Quilter Plc Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after buying an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after buying an additional 215,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $361.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,608. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $354.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.82 and its 200 day moving average is $356.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

