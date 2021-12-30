Quilter Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 33.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.65 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $181.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

