Quilter Plc Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a market cap of $175.93 billion, a PE ratio of 205.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

