Quilter Plc Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after purchasing an additional 200,153 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,341 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,548,000 after purchasing an additional 139,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.75.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $209.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.68. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.46 and a 1 year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

