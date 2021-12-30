Quilter Plc Has $480,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,501,000 after buying an additional 1,195,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $152.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.90, a P/E/G ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.38.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

