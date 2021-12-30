Quilter Plc Has $480,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Quilter Plc reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

In other news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $152.48 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.51 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of -262.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

