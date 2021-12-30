Quilter Plc Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.84. The company has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

