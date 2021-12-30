R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 75,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,587,961 shares.The stock last traded at $10.62 and had previously closed at $10.72.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $777.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.36.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 224.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,127,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 105.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 601,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 228.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 506,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 13.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 430,528 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

