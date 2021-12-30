Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Market Cap of $606.00 Million

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $606.00 million and approximately $63.03 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00058897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.87 or 0.07797235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00074221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,592.30 or 1.00027287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00053580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008023 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

