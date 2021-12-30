Rai Reflex Index Price Tops $3.01 (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for $3.01 or 0.00006480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $81.81 million and $3.03 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 27,134,547 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

