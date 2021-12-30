Randy Ban Sells 1,418 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Randy Ban also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,002,080.00.

NYSE INSP opened at $227.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.99 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.